Leonardo DiCaprio donates $ 43 million to save 60 animal species

Leonardo DiCaprio donation,
Image taken from the official Facebook profile of “Leonardo DiCaprio” and the official Facebook profile of “Ministerio del Ambiente y Agua de Ecuador”

Leonardo Dicaprio donation of 43 million dollars (35 million euros) to protect the environment. A quick and decisive decision, without thinking too much about it. The actor in fact, as soon as he learned of the collapse of Darwin’s Arch immediately intervened. In fact, the rock formation, fundamental for the surrounding ecosystem, has disappeared due to natural erosion. This involved an immediate and urgent intervention in support of the Galapagos islands. However, the donation made by DiCaprio will be aimed at intervening on the entire archipelago of the Pacific Ocean.

Leonardo DiCaprio donation: 43 million dollars to save flora and fauna

Leonardo DiCaprio donation,
Image from the official Facebook profile of “Leonardo DiCaprio”

An initiative as sudden as surprising that of Leonardo Dicaprio. Probably the actor already had in mind to make such a gesture. However, the natural erosion that led to the collapse of theDarwin Arch has accelerated the practices. In fact, on 18 May the rock formation of Galapagos islands has failed. However, not only the natural landscape will be affected, but the whole ecosystem. Reason that prompted DiCaprio to make one $ 43 million donation (35 million euros). These funds will be used to support the Pacific Ocean archipelago. Especially focused on restoration of the Floreana island. The latter would host 54 endangered and 13 locally extinct species. Among these also the “mocking thrush”, described by Charles Darwin himself.

Leonardo DiCaprio donation: all the initiatives of the Hollywood Star

Leonardo DiCaprio donation,
Image from the official Facebook profile of “Leonardo DiCaprio”

Leonardo Dicaprio he is not new to such initiatives. The actor is one of the most active “Stars” from a social point of view. From 1998 to today in fact the actor donated more of 100 million dollars. Maintaining a healthy habit that sees him donate around 10 million a year in the last period. It does so through personal initiatives and beyond. Its foundation “Earth Alliance“Has earmarked 3 million against fires in Australia. His other foundation, the “America’s Food Fund“Instead, it has allocated 12 million to fight the pandemic. Never as this time, however, the figure seemed exorbitant. Certainly the flora and fauna will be as grateful to the actor as the locals.

Teobaldo Bianchini

Radio and television speaker and graduate in Communication Sciences at the Alma Mater Studiorum in Bologna. Class of ’95. Born in Naples but lived in Pesaro from the age of 13. Passionate about football, theater and politics. Devourer of history, fantasy and poetry.







