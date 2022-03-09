Leonardo DiCaprio donates ten million dollars to the Ukrainian armed forces – Corriere.it

Of Maria Volpe

The maternal grandmother of the «Titanic» star was from Odessa. The actor, sensitive to social issues, wanted to help the Ukrainian people with the highest sum paid so far

A huge international star takes the field to help Ukraine. Leonardo DiCaprio donated 10 million dollars to the Ukrainian armed forces to support the army, armaments and humanitarian aid to those who remain in the country. This was reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian news agency, citing Gsa News, according to which it is the highest sum so far donated to the nation attacked by Russia.

According to the agency’s sources, the

choice would have an emotional as well as a humanitarian reason: the actor of Titanic in fact she has Ukrainian roots due to her maternal grandmother, originally from Odessa, and strongly condemned the Russian invasion. DiCaprio is not new to civil battles: always sensitive to social and environmental issues, he could not help but help the Ukrainian people by donating a large sum.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s grandmother, Elena Smirnova, died in 2008 at the age of 90. She was originally from Odessa



, the city overlooking the Black Sea which is one of the objectives of the Russian army. The actor’s donation comes after the appeal of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who asked to support the Ukrainian struggle both at a military and financial level; the 10 million dollars donated by DiCaprio would have already been paid into the account of the Ukrainian National Bank. After Blake Lively and Ryan Raynolds, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, this is the umpteenth American star who has decided to intervene economically in favor of Ukraine.