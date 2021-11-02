Leonardo DiCaprio dressed as a centenary man for Halloween 2021 (PHOTO)

Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend celebrated Halloween 2021 by attending a party in Beverly Hills: the Hollywood actor dressed up as a centennial man.

Leonardo Dicaprio turned into a centennial man to celebrate Halloween 2021 and, as some testify photo, the disguise was so perfect that, at least initially, no one recognized it at a movie star-studded party that took place in Beverly Hills, California.

An unnamed source reported that Oscar winner and girlfriend Camila Morrone attended billionaire Nicolas Berggruen’s Halloween party which took place on Hearst’s former estate, which he bought last month for over $ 63 million. dollars.

The source revealed to PageSix: “Leo arrived and no one recognized him initially, he was dressed as an old man, over a hundred years old … he had been made up by professionals. Some saw the white wig and mistook the star for Andy Warhol. “

Other sources said the guests also included rapper Drake, rocker Beck, tech investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, model Alessandra Ambrosio, and art gallery owner Isabelle Bscher. Leonardo DiCaprio, 46, was previously known to be a regular at Casamigos’ annual Halloween party, usually organized by George Clooney, Rande Gerber, and Mike Meldman.