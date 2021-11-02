News
Leonardo DiCaprio dressed up as a centenary man for Halloween 2021 PHOTO
Leonardo DiCaprio dressed as a centenary man for Halloween 2021 (PHOTO) (On Tuesday, November 2, 2021) Leonardo Di Caprio and his girlfriend celebrated Halloween 2021 attending a party in Beverly Hills: the Hollywood actor is himself dress from man centenary. Leonardo Di Caprio has turned into a man centenary to celebrate Halloween 2021 and, as some testify PHOTO, the disguise was so perfect that, at least initially, no one recognized it at a movie star-studded party that took place in Beverly Hills, California. An anonymous source reported that the Oscar winner and his girlfriend, Camila Morrone, attended the party of Halloween by billionaire Nicolas …Read on movieplayer
Leonardo Dicaprio
