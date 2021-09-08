Leonardo DiCaprio: Drew Barrymore and that “hot” comment on his Instagram post

Drew Barrymore left a comment rather fiery and hilarious under one of the latest images, related to climate change and global warming, posted by Leonardo Dicaprio on your Instagram profile.

The Oscar winner shared a UN infographic on his Instagram profile and Barrymore immediately chose to comment, not to talk about climate change, but to thank Leo for his constant efforts and to let the actor know how much you find it attractive.

“Thank you for always being the pioneer in saving our land“, Barrymore wrote in a comment, before continuing with a second which instead reads:”You should be the only hot one, and not our planet! ”

Loading... Advertisements

Many in the comments praised the 46-year-old celebrity for throwing the dig at the “Titanic” actor. Barrymore, who has declared that she no longer wants to marry, has already been married three times: first to Jeremy Thomas from 1994 to 1995, then to Tom Green from 2001 to 2002 and finally to Will Kopelman from 2012 to 2016.

DiCaprio spends much of his time away from the screen trying to raise awareness of climate change among the world population, which Drew evidently finds very attractive. Leo also started the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, dedicated to climate resilience and the protection of the planet’s fauna.