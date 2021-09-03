Leonardo DiCaprio, every time he was almost killed during some filming

The great Leonardo Dicaprio, famous for his roles in Titanic, Django Unchained, The Revenant and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, to name a few, seems to have an innate fondness for borderline experiences. Despite himself.

DiCaprio, in fact, seems to have been close to death several times, according to what he himself told, due to various accidents along the way.

Thanks to an interview with Wired, we know for example that Leo was almost eaten by a shark, during a dive in South Africa: the animal, a white giant, would have managed to enter the cage he was in, with half of his body, sprinting towards him. Terrifying.

Yet another borderline experience, again told by DiCaprio in the same interview, this time set in the sky. Apparently, during a high altitude launch, the actor’s parachute did not open. And he did not immediately think of the second reserve parachute which, however, once opened, knotted for a moment, before unraveling and saving his life. “I didn’t even think about the extra parachute – revealed to the star – so I thought we were falling towards our death“. Apparently his entire life passed before his eyes twice during his descent to earth.

And as for the last extreme story, or at least the last one we know of, here is another great actor, that is Edward Norton. He and DiCaprio were diving in the Galapagos to shoot a documentary on climate change, a central theme of the activism of the Titanic protagonist. And here Norton, with great alarm, realizes that his companion in adventure he didn’t have enough oxygen to allow it to rise to the surface. According to The Independent, it was Norton himself who immediately decided to share his oxygen with DiCaprio, thus allowing both of them to finish the venture, safe and sound.