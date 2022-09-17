Leonardo DiCaprio flashes on a 27 year old, Estelle Denis on a sexa-marin; Justin Timberlake shows his c… in Italy, Alexandra Lamy is on fire in Paris, Marion Cotillard is depressed in the United States; Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk make a Bennifer

This week, the info is thin behind the mountain of tributes to Elizabeth II. What if it was an opportunity to get acquainted with new People faces?

Estelle Denis has a new man in her life. Here is photographed them cooing in the stands of a football match. They kiss, hold hands, it’s cabbage! Raymond Domenech’s replacement is called Marc Thiercelin, he is a navigator and has already spent the whole summer with the beautiful, near Toulon. And now, it is in Brittany that they would like to go on vacation together. They could buy a house there very soon!

Marion Cotillard is depressed in the States. The actress drags her spleen through the streets of New York and on the front page of Public. Cap and t-shirt with a teenager-style message, with a sad face and pale cheeks, the magazine is sure: living alone, she “finds it hard to get used to it”. She goes on filming with international stars, like Kate Winslet and Jude Law, but that does not seem to be enough to make her smile. Maybe the upcoming promo for her ex’s next movie will bless them? We can always dream.

Another mag, and another desire for a flashback: Closer sees the couple Bradley Cooper / Irina Shayk reform very shortly. The ‘A Star Is Born’ actor and the Russian model have once spent a calliente vacation with their 5-year-old daughter. Here is now the walk in town for the start of the school year. The little one is still there, proudly holding her father and mother in each hand. The couple had lasted 4 years but the persistent rumors of an affair with Lady Gaga at the time of the release of their film, had been right. So, happy co-parenting or found co-sleep? Mystery for now.

Here shows the buttocks of Justin Timberlake. All because he doesn’t like to keep his jersey wet! The singer and his wife, Jessica Biel, have offered themselves a few (very) romantic days at the water’s edge in Italy: the long sessions of idleness are interspersed with kisses, hugs and a few swims – Mr. Madame go up the first on the ladder, but follows her closely so as not to miss anything of the tiny panther bikini she is wearing… And while Britney Spears’ ex only wears a hotel towel around her hips , pof, he decides to take it all up, back to the photographer! To change? To show his annoyance to the paparazzi? Regardless, the result is the same: a pretty all-white moon, thank you Here!

Robbie Williams indicates between the lines to have had affairs with Kylie Minogue and Nicole Kidman and besides, it sucked! The survivor of the boy band “Take That” is celebrating his 25-year career, so Paris Match devotes a double page to him and presents him to us as a boy (48 years old, all the same) calmed down, calmed down from all his excesses. But apparently he has not become patient! While my colleague talks about the women around him, citing two of the stars he sang a duet with, he recounts his longing for famous women when he was 20 and “in both cases, the reality was disappointing”. Bim! The question was more about the professional side of these meetings, but too late: “oh damn! I went alone on slippery ground. “Glycerin, even.

Alexandra Lamy, after cooing-paddle this summer, here comes street skating! Jean Dujardin’s ex is walking his new jules in Paris and everything is fine. In Gala, we learn that they went shopping together, Pretty Woman way (or Man, by the way, let’s not be sexist) and then Here was caught in the streets of the capital with slobbery kisses. As a result, we can conclude that the presentations with the friends near Saint-trop’ went well. To see Chouchou pushing his big gray suitcase, one might even think that the move is for tomorrow!

Anna Wintour stuck a huge wind to Kim Kardashian and… it was filmed. Read it instead: bimbo Kallipyge attended a fashion show, front row, as usual. Dressed up, as usual, with a shimmering translucent lamé sheath. At the end of the show, as usual, she gets up to applaud the designer. This is the moment that Anna Wintour chooses to make her appearance in the field, from behind. She walks towards the influencer, who, overjoyed, smiles at her, looks at her, says “hello” and prepares to greet her more closely, leans over a little… Rateau! The US Vogue editor-in-chief only had eyes for neighbor actress Sarah Jessica Parker. Not a look for poor Kim who remains frozen, her “Hello” suspended in the air, hoping that no one has noticed this moment of solitude. It missed !

Cara Delevingne, new muse of the destroy, about to make a Britney Spears. The 30-year-old actress and model is doing very poorly. In any case, that’s what all the People weeklies deduce after having discovered her in a series of photos and videos: it starts last week, in a parking lot, locked in her car, we see her in the process of swallowing “unidentified” substances (and it didn’t look like royal jelly…) and now, it’s in socks – dirty, completely haggard and with disjointed gestures, that she has was filmed on the tarmac of a Los Angeles airport. Apparently, she should have gotten on a jet loaned by Jay_Z, Beyonce’s husband, but she never left the mainland. Closer and Public imply that the crew would not have liked to take charge of her. Whether it’s the consequences of several days of stoned at the Burning Man festival, (a kind of giant rave half-concert, half-open-air shooting room), or a relapse of depression, his behavior alarms those close to him so much that they could force her into rehab. In any case, she left in a big 4X4, her feet sticking out the window, her driver having probably been afraid of the smell…

Leonardo DiCaprio flashed 27-year-old skin on Gigi Hadid, and takes out the oars to seduce her. The actor who is suspected by the whole planet of throwing away all his conquests when they pass the quarter century, would have views on the skinny model. But the young lady would not be too conquered, and it would be necessary to “learn to know each other”, which he tries to do in New York parties, we are told. Unfortunately for Titanic’s Jack, the beauty doesn’t see herself “not going romantic” according to a source and that’s a shame because “she’s exactly his type: gorgeous, sexy but understated with a one-of-a-kind attitude.” That’s glamorous! Looks like a job description from a marriage agency.

How about a buttered scone to finish? Nicolas Cage had a third child, the first with his 29-year-old wife, who married last year. Benjamin Biolay could drink up to 5 liters of vodka a day before becoming abstinent. Julia Roberts and George Clooney are very good friends, even too much! To shoot a kiss scene, they had to do it 79 times because they were laughing so much. In full burn-out, Justin Bieber again canceled his tour, with no date for a resumption for the moment. Blake Lively showed off her baby bump to announce her pregnancy, a fourth child with hubby Ryan Reynolds. William of England had to negotiate 45 minutes with his brother Harry so that they agree to go out at 4, with their wives in front of Windsor castle and meet the British subjects in mourning. Kourtney Kardashian takes her jet for a 17-minute trip, but, without blinking, becomes the face of an eco-responsible brand.

