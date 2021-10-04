News

Leonardo DiCaprio: from “Leomania” to immortality?

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

“Leonardo DiCaprio is a mysterious figure. He makes no statements. We don’t know much about him, his life, his choices. It seems to him that he has very little, beyond his films, and that little he does not want to share with the world ”. The documentary by Art in Italian traces the story of one of the most loved and celebrated actors in the world.

Not just an actor and film producer: already shortly after the success of Titanic, Leonardo DiCaprio (Los Angeles, 1974) became a well-known activist, founding the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting environmental awareness. Reaching global fame at the age of 23, which over time resulted in “leomania”, during his career the actor has collaborated with the most famous contemporary directors, among which the association with Martin Scorsese stands out.

Despite his commitment and the profuse love of the general public and almost all critics, only once did he manage to win the Oscar for Best Leading Actor, won for the interpretation of Hugh Glass in Revenant by Iñárritu (2016). This compares with 7 total nominations over the course of 16 years. However, despite occupying a particular place in the hearts of millions of cinephiles around the world, little or nothing is known about his private life, inaccessible territory of a character who is perpetually in the spotlight.

Loading...
Advertisements

Available on Arte in Italian until March 6, 2021, the documentary by Henrike Sandner retraces the actor’s personal and professional story.

Leonardo DiCaprio in “Revenant”

Comment with Facebook


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.4K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
999
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
912
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
841
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
802
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
781
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
780
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
770
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
768
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
759
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top