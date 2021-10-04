Leonardo DiCaprio: from “Leomania” to immortality?

“Leonardo DiCaprio is a mysterious figure. He makes no statements. We don’t know much about him, his life, his choices. It seems to him that he has very little, beyond his films, and that little he does not want to share with the world ”. The documentary by Art in Italian traces the story of one of the most loved and celebrated actors in the world.

Not just an actor and film producer: already shortly after the success of Titanic, Leonardo DiCaprio (Los Angeles, 1974) became a well-known activist, founding the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting environmental awareness. Reaching global fame at the age of 23, which over time resulted in “leomania”, during his career the actor has collaborated with the most famous contemporary directors, among which the association with Martin Scorsese stands out.

Despite his commitment and the profuse love of the general public and almost all critics, only once did he manage to win the Oscar for Best Leading Actor, won for the interpretation of Hugh Glass in Revenant by Iñárritu (2016). This compares with 7 total nominations over the course of 16 years. However, despite occupying a particular place in the hearts of millions of cinephiles around the world, little or nothing is known about his private life, inaccessible territory of a character who is perpetually in the spotlight.

Available on Arte in Italian until March 6, 2021, the documentary by Henrike Sandner retraces the actor’s personal and professional story.

