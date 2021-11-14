Leonardo DiCaprio goes shopping in the new image from the Netflix movie

Don’t Look Up is the new Netflix film by Adam McKey, debut on the platform for Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence

A new image was released by Netflix for the film Don’t Look Up, the new project directed by Adam McKey with a stellar cast, consisting of Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet and Jennifer Lawrence. In this new photo we see the three protagonists shopping in a supermarket, apparently quiet, but with debris on the floor that portends some kind of disaster.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Timothée Chalamet go grocery shopping in this new look at Netflix’s Don’t Look Up! (Street: @USATODAY) pic.twitter.com/sNqfLhkOJz – Netflix Updates (@NetflxUpdates) November 1, 2021

The image was released by USA Today, a photo that also shows the looks of the protagonists of Don’t Look Up: is DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence look mostly normal, if not unusually dull compared to their previous Hollywood roles, while Timothée Chalamet seems much more eccentric. The new Netflix comedy follows a couple of astronomers who embark on a media tour, to warn the population of an impending comet that will destroy the planet. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence play astronomers who have to convince United States President Meryl Streep of this phenomenon, while Timothée Chalamet plays a skater, evangelical and shoplifter. In cast of the film there will also be another series of Hollywood stars, including Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, Tomer Sisley and Cate Blanchett. The new Netflix film will arrive in some US cinemas on December 10th, while on the streaming platform on December 24th.

