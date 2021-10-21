Leonardo DiCaprio has teamed up with Prince Harry to save an African ecosystem

The Prince Harry turned the spotlight on the situation on the river Okavango, the ninth longest river in Africa, and Leonardo Dicaprio he immediately gave his support, further raising the volume around the topic.

As the movement reports Re: Wild, the water system connected to the river it supplies water to nearly a million people between the Namibia and the Botswana and it is also very precious for everything the ecosystem and the wild nature that grow around it. The delta is a UNESCO World Heritage Site for its biodiversity.

Biodiversity that is now endangered by the extraction of oil and gas, especially since a Canadian company called Energy Africa was granted a license to mine in the Okavango River in 2020, despite the opinion of the inhabitants of the area to the contrary.



Prince Harry wrote a letter together with the Namibian activist and poet Reinhold Mangundu, which was published in the Washington Post: “We believe this is it looting the ecosystem for potential profit. In life, some things are best left undisturbed so that they fulfill their purpose of natural benefit. This is one of them“.

“There is no way to undo the damage caused by such errors. Mining is an outdated bet that leads to disastrous consequences for many and riches for the few. It represents a continuous investment in coal rather than renewable energy“.

The Duke of Sussex then signed an open letter calling for a halt to oil and gas extraction in the region around the Okavango and Leonardo Dicaprio he did the same.

The actor also posted on Instagram a video which explains the situation and invited fans to sign the open letter as well.

