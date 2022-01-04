News

Leonardo DiCaprio: his 1.5 million dollar camper is the emblem of opulence (PHOTO)

Leonardo DiCaprio owns a $ 1.5 million motorhome that many say is the epitome of opulence and comfort.

Leonardo Dicaprio owns a $ 1.5 million motorhome which is literally the emblem of wealth, comfort and opulence: the vehicle in question, built by the King Kong company, is a gigantic custom motorhome. Here is a photo of her “house on wheels“.

David Rovsek, the founder and owner of King Kong, has only given a couple of interviews, several years fan, about DiCaprio’s custom house on wheels and, precisely for this reason, was recently contacted by Autoevolution for an update on that. who is called the king of motorhomes.

Estimated at 1.5 million, the star’s motorhome offers luxurious amenities like heated marble floors, a custom kitchen and two fireplaces. The style is incredibly dated according to Autoevolution, with lacquered wood and gold touches throughout, but in defense of DiCaprio, the actor used it years ago while filming Inception.

This camper is one of the best, the best of the best“Rovsek told HGTV in 2006.”It is one of the largest models available and one of the best craftsmanship in the world. Leonardo DiCaprio expects only the best and that’s what we offer with our products“.


