Leonardo DiCaprio, his best films and iconic roles

There are those who swore eternal love to him at the age of 10 and those who discovered him as an adult, devouring his immense filmography in one fell swoop. Still, there are those of him who know and admire above all his commitment to the climate, his green battles of the last decade. One, none and a hundred thousand, is, today, Leonardo Dicaprio. Incessant gossip and famous girlfriends have not affected his seriousness, his authority in the sector. At events, in an official capacity, he enchants men and women. During the recent Art + Film gala in Los Angeles she chained with her eyes Jeff Bezos girlfriend Lauren Sanchez: in a now viral video she seems to look at him enchanted, enraptured. That look of Sanchez we recognize and understand: it is the same that those older than us threw at the posters of Leo stuck in the bedroom, and that the younger ones dedicate to him today, maybe shooting Romeo + Juliet.

Today Leonardo DiCaprio is 47 years old (he does them on 11 November) and his career also speaks a little about us and who we were watching him in the cinema, film after film. Who said he was just yet another handsome man consecrated by a blockbuster role like that of Jack Dawson in Titanic, he had to change his mind. Leo is much more than that: he is the protagonist of that little jewel that he is Happy birthday, Mr Grape, for which he earned his first Oscar nomination as early as 1994. But he is also the cursed poet Arthur Rimbaud in Poets from hell, released in the cinema the following year (both are on Amazon Prime Video). Titanic with Kate Winslet it will arrive only in 1997, yet Leonardo DiCaprio, on the transatlantic, already arrives with a wealth of incredible roles. Everyone loved him because he was the prototype of the good American guy: white, blonde, and angelic. His career, which began very early between commercials and TV series, had done nothing but crystallize this stereotype.

A shot by Leonardo di Caprio in 1993. Rose HartmanGetty Images

Iconic are the photos from the early nineties, in which Leo is often portrayed with fellow actors who are now very famous, then all full of high hopes: Mark Wahlberg, Johnny Depp, Brad Pitt. His girlfriends, all models, all beautiful, all disturbingly blondes have created a kind of precedent, a special “DiCaprio model” that, even today, resists (with Camila Morrone).

But also the roles he has played in the cinema over the decades. Face loved by Martin Scorsese (of which he has become a great friend) and from Spielberg (Try to catch me), he has made films with all the directors and actors that matter: it is impossible to enclose his career in a few lines. But with his most beautiful and unforgettable characters we want to celebrate the man he is today. Those for whom we have sworn eternal and unbreakable love.

The most beautiful roles of Leonardo DiCaprio in the cinema

Happy birthday Mr Grape

A scene from Happy Birthday Mrs Grape with Leonardo di Caprio and Johnny Depp. Archive PhotosGetty Images

When this 1994 film comes on TV, watching it again is always a good idea. First for the cast: there are also Johnny Depp and Juliette Lewis. Leo was nominated for both the Golden Globes and the Oscars for this role, a greedy anticipation of what his career might have in store for him in the future.

Poets from Hell

There are several scenes in this film that celebrates the love between poets Arthur Rimbaud and Paul Verlaine, which at the time of its release, in 1995, had made the public turn up and a little scandalized. On the other hand, at the center of the plot is the homosexual story of two cursed poets. Nice to watch to discover a side of Leonardo DiCaprio that would only come out later with more dramatic roles.

Marvin’s room

Next to him incredible actors like Meryl Streep, Diane Keaton and DeNiro. In the role of Hank, DiCaprio begins to show his many faces: in this case that of a teenager with psychiatric problems.

Titanic

Titanic CBS Photo Archive

It could never be missing, in this list of most beautiful films by Leonardo DiCaprio, what actually made him an icon for the general public? Suffice it to say that Titanic, which has grossed millions of dollars and is still a record-breaking film today, is perhaps the most cited, loved and broadcast on world television. Seeing it again – even if it lasts a long time (3 hours and 14 minutes) – is always a good choice.

The Beach

A breakthrough film, after the success of Titanic and the half flop (for criticism) de The Iron Mask. Not just for the script by Danny Boyle (Trainspotting, among others), but also due to the impact of the set on Phi Phi Island in Thailand. The authorities accuse the troupe of having destroyed the naturalistic beauty of the island, and perhaps it is at that moment that Leonardo DiCaprio decides to lend a hand to the environment, taking action, compensating for the damage caused by the filming. Thanks to the film, a psychedelic journey into the minds of a group of friends in the throes of a long trip of drugs, Phi Phi Island becomes an unmissable destination. Too much, so much so that in 2018 it is closed to tourists due to too much pollution.

Shutter Island

Having to choose one of the roles of Leonardo DiCaprio in the 2000s (they are infinite, impossible to make a ranking), we take Shutter Island of 2010. A psychological thriller in which Leo and his character are exhausted during a journey into the aches and nightmares of the mind, in a disturbing and terrible place.

Romeo + Juliet

A scene from Romeo + Juliet by Buz Luhrman. 20th Century FoxGetty Images

Before a Jack’s Titanic, we all gave our hearts to Leo’s Romeo in Buz Luhrman’s 1996 film. very young and ethereal Claire Danes.

Django Unchained

Bad, very bad, is the character of DiCaprio in Quentin Tarantino’s film (who later worked with him again in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in 2019). Perhaps the cruellest of all, as a landowner and exploiter of men and slaves on American plantations in the 1800s.

Revenant



The review ends with the role that gave him the first and much desired Oscar. Revenant comes out in 2015, is directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu and is once again an extreme role, archetypal and too perfect not to finally give Leonardo DiCaprio that career recognition that he had not yet (incredibly) received.

