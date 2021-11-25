Leonardo DiCaprio: his reaction on Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and the climate in a video

Leonardo DiCaprio’s reaction was immortalized in a video during which the director of Don’t Look Up, speaking of the climate, mentioned Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

Leonardo Dicaprio couldn’t hold back when Don’t Look Up director Adam McKay, who was talking about climate change and global warming, suddenly mentioned Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck: the video of the interview is simply hilarious.

Killers of the Flower Moon: Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone in the first photo

DiCaprio took part in a Q&A before the screening of his new film, Don’t Look Up, about two astronomers who embark on a media tour to warn humanity about a comet, capable of disintegrating an entire planet. , which is heading towards Earth.

“Climate change must be the number one filter through which we observe the world“explained McKay.”And don’t get me wrong, I’m incredibly interested that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are back together.“The audience started laughing to which the director added:”I’m not actually kidding. I wish them the best“.

Once upon a time in … Hollywood, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt at Cannes 2019

Many have noticed the reaction of Leonardo DiCaprio who, right at that moment, although he did not say a word, made it clear that in his opinion it is impossible to get the world to care about global warming and the lives of celebrities in the same way. The actor smiled mischievously and gestured with his hands as if to say that this change will most likely not occur.