Leonardo DiCaprio, his Russian double in tears: “Covid has ruined my career”

Roman Burtsev, 39, became famous in 2016 for being the double Russian’s Leonardo Dicaprio but now, as he himself said, the pandemic and Covid have momentarily destroyed his dreams of glory.

A few years ago the doppelganger started working as a model and after a short time he managed to get a part in an advertisement in which he starred as Leo, even going so far as to give a series of interviews to the press. But the Hollywood superstar impersonator has revealed that the pandemic has hampered his plans for international fame.

Burtsev, recently interviewed by the Russian press, said: “The problems started with the introduction of the restrictions in April 2020 and now people have forgotten about me“Previously, Roman was mobbed by fans of the actor while touring cities around the world, but the pandemic ended that period in his life.

Having to wear a mask prevents people from recognizing the similarity between the Hollywood star and his Russian counterpart and Roman, who currently lives in a two-bedroom apartment with his parents and cats, has lost many advertising roles in the recent period. also due to his weight gain: “I found a new diet, next year will be fit again. ”