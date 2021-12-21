Leonardo DiCaprio, ice water dive to save dogs

Leonardo Dicaprio he has never given up on putting himself at the forefront of causes environmentalists And animal welfare; his personal Instagram profile is tangible proof of how much the Hollywood actor cares about so many aspects concerning nature and animals. And with the last gesture made to save his parents dogs The beloved Siberian Husky breed Jack Dowson from Titanic has shown all the affection towards the four legs and the animal world in general.

The heroic gesture of Leonardo DiCaprio

By jeopardizing his own life to save that of his dogs, Leonardo DiCaprio didn’t hesitate in the least when he decided to dive into a iced lake to save his Siberian Huskies. Defined (certainly by right) the “greener divo in Hollywood“, The actor has shown extreme courage and love towards his four legs.

According to what we learn from the reconstruction of the facts carried out by the local media, Leonardo DiCaprio had brought his Siberian Husky on the set from Don’t Look Up, the film in which he is momentarily engaged. The star adopted the two huskies Jack and Jill in 2020, along with his girlfriend Camila Morrone; the pair also have a third Husky named Sally. During the shoot, one of the two dogs fell into the freezing waters and its owner didn’t hesitate a moment before diving in behind him.

The narrow escape

Entertainment Weekly, who reported the details of the affair, interviewed Leonardo DiCaprio himself; the actor allegedly declared, after having escaped the danger for himself and his dogs: “They both entered the frozen lake, I didn’t understand what needs to be done in such a situation. One fell and the other started licking what was standing drowning, so we all ended up in the water. Living in California they had no idea what a frozen lake was“.

According to what he writes TGCom24, the crew were in the Boston area for some filming of Don’t Look Up when the episode took place; the fact seems to have also witnessed Jennifer Lawrence, co-star of the film with Leonardo DiCaprio. The actress would, in turn, explain: “One of the dogs fell and he jumped into the lake to save it. As soon as he pushed one out of the mud, the other dived. I’m sure you enjoyed it. I had a lot of fun when (DiCaprio ed.) Got into the car naked“.

