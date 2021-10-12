News

Leonardo DiCaprio improvised one of the most famous lines in the film

Titanic: Leonardo DiCaprio improvised one of the most famous lines in the film (On Tuesday 12 October 2021) According to Insider, while filming Titanic, Leonardo Di Caprio he improvised one from the jokes more famous of the film. During the filming of Titanic, Leonardo Di Caprio sudden a from the jokes most famous of the film as recently revealed by Insider: the phrase in question is so famous that for many it has now become a real synonym of the word "ship" or "boat". Jack is a very grumpy type in the first few scenes of the movie but as soon as he sees the bow of the Titanic his excitement is all poured into the famous phrase: "I am the king of the world!". These words weren't in the script according to what

Titanic: Leonardo DiCaprio improvised one of the most famous lines in the film

During the filming of Titanic , Leonardo DiCaprio improvised one of the most famous lines of the film as recently revealed by Insider: the phrase in question is so famous that for many it is now …

Kate Winslet, victim of body shaming / ‘After Titanic I was bullied by the media’

Kate Winslet achieved popularity at the age of 21 thanks to the blockbuster ” Titanic “by James Cameron, in which he starred opposite Leonardo Di Caprio. The British actress remembers that period as one of the worst in her life due to excessive press pressure. “D …

When did the real Rose of the Titanic die?

The character who inspired the real Rose of the Titanic, played by the beautiful Kate Winslet, actually existed.

Titanic: Leonardo DiCaprio improvised one of the most famous lines in the film

As reported by Insider, during the filming of Titanic, Leonardo DiCaprio improvised one of the most famous lines in the film. While filming Titanic, Leonardo DiCaprio impr







