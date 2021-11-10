Leonardo DiCaprio in a new film, the details | Cinema

Deadline exclusively reports thatis in talks to star in, a film about the mass suicide of Jonestown which on November 18, 1978 resulted in the disappearance of more than 900 people.

The actor will play Jones, pastor and founder of the People’s Temple religious movement. He will also be a producer with his Appian Way in the company of Jennifer Davisson. MGM acquired the exploitation rights to the script signed by Scott Rosenberg for a six-figure fee.

Jones founded the People’s Temple in Indianapolis in 1955, had Jonestown built in Guyana in 1974, and settled there with his followers with the intent of living free from the oppression of the US government. When the government dispatched a delegation after learning of rumors of human rights violations in that community, the delegation representation Leo Ryan was killed in a shooting.

At that point Jones orchestrated what he called “a revolutionary suicide” (based on leaked recordings) by preparing a metal tub containing Flavor Aid poisoned with Valium, chlorine hydrate and cyanide. More than 900 people including children drank or were forced to drink from that tub, dying within twenty minutes.

Tragedy was at the heart of the film The massacre of Guyana directed by René Cardona Jr. (1979) and has inspired other projects such as Eaten alive! (1980), Living in terror (1988) and The Sacrament (2013).