Leonardo DiCaprio in a relationship with Gigi Hadid

Freshly separated from Camila Morrone after four years together, Leonardo DiCaprio would have already turned the page. He would be in a relationship with Gigi Hadid, with whom he was spotted this summer aboard his yacht in Saint-Tropez.

After four years of relationship, the Hollywood actor and the attractive Argentinian wadding made the decision to go their separate ways. Their separation was revealed by People magazine on August 30.

At the beginning of the summer, Leonardo DiCaprio and the seductive brunette seemed very close on a beach in Malibu. A rumor even claimed that they were probably going to end up uniting their destinies.

And a month later would be the end cap for the 47-year-old actor, and the 25-year-old actor.

But according to the latest issue of Life & Style, it was Gigi Hadid who caused their relationship to implode after they met at a fundraising party in New York City last June. Two days later, they reportedly got closer during a nightclub trip.

“Then, on July 21, the 27-year-old model was spotted aboard the 47-year-old actor’s yacht in Saint-Tropez.”

“Rumors have circulated that they have met several times,” says an anonymous source. “They have known each other for several years, and she is exactly his type: beautiful but discreet”.

If this idyll is confirmed, it would be the first time that the Oscar-winning actor shares the life of a young woman over 27 years old.

