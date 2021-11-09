Leonardo DiCaprio in advanced talks to play Jim Jones in an MGM film

The Oscar-winning actor ready to sign the contract to play the role of the preacher who founded Jonewstown in the 1970s and committed 918 followers to suicide. For DiCaprio also a producer role with his home Appian Way

In the very long list of important roles played by Leonardo DiCaprio in his career, perhaps that of the mass murderer is still missing. The Oscar-winning (for many belated) actor must have thought about it The Revenant, when they proposed that he transform himself into Jim Jones, the preacher who in 1978 plagiarized the minds of his followers until he convinced 918 of them to take their own lives.

Oscar 2022, the favorite leading actors according to “Variety” He must have thought about it and probably said “ok, let’s do it”, because according to what he reports Deadlline with its exclusive, the negotiations with Metro-Goldwin-Mayer, the house that will produce the biopic, are in a decidedly advanced state, practically at the signatures. And DiCaprio is so convinced of the project that he decides not to limit himself to the role of actor, also taking that of producer, alongside Jennifer Davisson, with his Appian Way. To write the screenplay a very well-known name in Hollywood, Scott Rosenberg of Venom, With Air and the new saga of Jumanji.

The incredible mansion in California that DiCaprio gave his parents The film will tell the story of Jim Jones, a preacher who in 1955 founded the People’s Temple in Indianapolis, a congregation that promoted and respected the dictates of Christian socialism, only to declare himself God and move away from Christian traditionalism in the 1970s, when he founded Jonestown in Guyana and brought with him a group of followers establishing a socialist community far from the laws of the American government. Faced with increasing rumors of human rights violations, Washington sent his representative, Leo Ryan, but he and his men were killed by Jones’s followers. Following this incident, Jones organized a mass suicide by poisoning involving 918 community members, 304 of these children.

Another round, comes the remake of the Oscar-winning film with DiCaprio DiCaprio, which we will soon see on Netflix (therefore also on Sky Q and via the app on NOW Smart Stick) in the comedy by Adam McKay Don’t Look Up (THE CAST GALLERY) and in the next film by Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon, has grossed $ 7.9 billion worldwide in his career thanks to the films he starred in and produced. Since its launch, its production company Appian Way has produced some big movies like the aforementioned Academy Award winner. The Revenant by Alejandro González Iñárritu, The Wolf of Wall Street by Martin Scorsese, The Aviator And Shutter Island by the director himself. But the production company has never lost sight of its commitment to the ecological front, with the creation of several documentaries on the subject, including the series Stay Wild.