Leonardo DiCaprio in love with Camila Morrone, never seen like this

The Hollywood star and his girlfriend Camila Morrone – by his side for 4 years now – enjoyed a honeymoon in the Caribbean: here they are, in these exclusive images, between cuddles and hot kisses. Leo, at 47, retains the charm of the sex Symbol, but as for physical shape… Turn the page to judge.

Golden moment, on all fronts, for Leonardo DiCaprio. The actor, who is enjoying the success of Dorìt Look Up, the film in which he is the protagonist already entered the top 3 of the most viewed titles ever on Netflix, has allowed himself a few days of relaxation on the exclusive island of Saint Barts. Together with him is his partner, Camila Morrone, the actress and model of Argentine origin who bewitched him four years ago and thanks to which he really seems to have put his head right.

Look at them in these exclusive images: Leonardo and Camila cannot detach themselves from each other and they exchange cuddles and kisses in the sea like teenagers. After their bath, the couple joins a group of friends: together they sip cocktails and dance on the beach.

If Camila, very wild, shows off a truly perfect physique, with sculpted abs and a side B that would be the envy of anyone, the same certainly cannot be said of the Hollywood star.

DiCaprio often had to lose or gain pounds during his long career due to script requirements. At this moment he appears decidedly out of shape, with abs and pectorals that do not suit a sex symbol like him. Is DiCaprio preparing to step into the shoes of a character with soft lines, or has he simply indulged in a few too many vices at the table in recent times?