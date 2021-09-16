Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese’s new film: the first image

He launched it on social media. Then Apple TV + officially presented it. Here is the first image of Leonardo DiCaprio in Killers of the Flower Moon by Martin Scorsese.

We will see it in theaters and on Apple TV + in 2022. And the screenplay is signed by Eric Roth, the Oscar winner for Forrest Gump… Budegt expected? 200 million dollars. The wait is sky high, in every sense. We will see it in 2022.

Killers of the Flower Moon: the plot

The film is inspired by David Grann’s best seller. English title: The killers of the red earth (Corbaccio). The subtitle is very clear: business, oil, murders and the birth of the FBI. A frontier story.

We are in the 1920s, Exactly 100 years ago. The story involves the Red Indians tribe of the Osage. In the 2017 book it is revealed how the tribe, now reduced to a few survivors, was confined to Oklahoma. Only their reserves are rich in oil.

The Indians live off the proceeds, so much so that they have become the richest in the area. Local society is overthrown: the whites are the poor, their servants. The Indians are the masters, who send their daughter to university. Until a series of murders upsets everything. A serial killer. The FBI intervenes …

Leonardo DiCaprio: who is Lily Gladstone, the girl in the photo

In the film, the Oscar for Revenenat, plays Ernest Buckhart. He lives in the area and is the grandson of a ranch owner. Above all, he married a Red Indian. Molly (with him in the photo) is played by Lily Gladstone, 34 and truly Native American. He descends from the Blackfoot and Pierced Nose tribe. We saw it in Billions.

In the cast there are also Robert De Niro (Leonardo DiCaprio’s uncle), the very talented Jesse Plemons who plays the FBI agent sent to investigate by Edgar Hoover himself …

Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese together again

Killers of the Flower Moon is the seventh film of the couple. It all started with Gangs of New York in 2002. Then they came The Aviator, The Department, Shutter Island, The Wolf of Wall Street. AND The Audition, unreleased medium-length film in which there is also Brad Pitt.

We look forward to 2022, to see Killers of the Flower Moon on Apple TV +

