Leonardo DiCaprio (in spite of himself) broke the friendship between Ewan McGregor and Danny Boyle

Ewan McGregor was supposed to play the lead in The Beach, but 20th Century Fox attempted to persuade director Danny Boyle by offering him more money to sign Leonardo DiCaprio instead. And he succeeded.

In March of 1997 Leonardo Dicaprio finished filming of Titanic, went a few days on the set of Celebrity from Woody Allen to shoot the ten minutes he appears in the film and then in April he flew to Paris to star in The Iron Mask. The 22-year-old’s compensation Di Caprio for those films it was $ 2.5 million, $ 1 million and $ 2 million respectively. All of this happened before the great explosion of Titanic at the world box office that would take place at the end of that year and would change the cards at the negotiating table for anyone who wanted to work with that young American, who entered the Olympus of movie stars. The Iron Mask And Celebrity, released in theaters in March and November 1998, benefited from the appeal Di Caprio by now he was exercising on the public. Now, let’s put this paragraph aside for a moment.

After having cut his teeth with some television products, the English director Danny Boyle he made his film directorial debut in 1994 with the brilliant Small murders between friends which was followed by the cult film Trainspotting of 1996 and An exaggerated life 1997. In addition to directing, these three titles had two things in common: the screenwriter John Hodge who had written all the scripts and the protagonist who was always the Scotsman Ewan McGregor. In the future of the director at that moment the film adaptation of the book had appeared The last resort from Alex Garland and naturally the screenwriter had begun to write the screen version of the story whose main role, a British tourist, would always be played by the same actor. The producers of the 20th Century Fox however they asked Boyle it’s at Hodge, apparently by offering him more money, to change the nationality of the character from British to American to hand over the role to the mega star of Titanic.

The mischief of The Beach who fractured the friendship between Ewan McGregor and Danny Boyle

The film The Beach therefore went into production in January 1999 with the protagonist Leonardo Dicaprio, hired with what would become his usual cachet: 20 million dollars. The misunderstanding, however, evidently vitiated by a not clear communication, led to the rupture of the relationship between Boyle And McGregor who ended up not talking to each other for over ten years. In 2009, on the occasion of one of the many awards that the director obtained for the film The Millionaire, was asked to give an introductory talk about the one everyone thought was a friend of his. McGregor accepted, said beautiful words about him and Boyle I burst into tears in the audience. That was the moment they both seized to clear up the disagreements of the past.

In 2013, in a television interview Danny Boyle admitted that “We didn’t treat Ewan well, I’ll be honest to say we didn’t do our best. I understood that and I apologized. For The Beach we gave him the impression that we hired him, but we didn’t and we gave the role to Leonardo DiCaprio who was fantastic on the set, but they are both extraordinary “. The director e Ewan McGregor they finally mended the friendship by getting back together on the set with the sequel to Trainspotting in 2016. On that occasion, speaking now openly of the rupture and the peace found, the actor said how sorry he was that it had gone on for so long. “It’s a shame because all the times we haven’t worked together over the years,” he said McGregor, “it wasn’t for The Beach, it was for our friendship. I felt like Danny Boyle’s actor after three movies with him and not being in the fourth had confused me. I was young and arrogant and not talking to him for so many years was a great waste”.

In 2018, a guest on the BBC’s Graham Norton Show, Boyle conversed with the conductor explaining how delicate it was to handle the songs of the Beatles in his film Yesterday. The heritage of the band’s repertoire, in the hands of Sony, the two living members McCartney and Starr and the two widows of Lennon and Harrison, “was the most expensive thing I have had to manage in a film … no, the second. most expensive thing I’ve ever had to manage in a movie. ” It’s the first one? Obviously he pressed Graham Norton. “Leonardo DiCaprio’s compensation,” he replied Boyle.