Leonardo DiCaprio increasingly “green”, invests in sustainable cultivated meat

“One of the most effective ways to combat the climate crisis is to transform our food system – DiCaprio said – Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms offer new ways of meeting world demand for meat while solving some of the most pressing problems of current industrial production. I am very happy to join them as investor advisor “.

The environmental impact. With the global meat consumption expected to grow by 40-70% by 2050, that cultivated offers a solution for significantly reduce the negative impactsi of industrial beef production. According to an independent study on life cycle analysis, Cultivated beef production is expected to reduce climate impact by 92%, air pollution by 93%, use 95% less soil and 78% less water compared to industrial beef production.

Startups. Aleph Farms (Israel) and Mosa Meat (Dutch) have long been active in research for the production of beef from bovine stem cells. Mosa Meat presented the first cultivated hamburger in 2013, while Aleph Farms presented the first steak grown in 2018 and the first ribeye this year.