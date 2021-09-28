Leonardo DiCaprio invests and believes in the future of cultured meat

Leonardo DiCaprio, known for his environmentalist positions, has recently decided to invest an amount not yet disclosed in two startups, one Israeli and one Dutch, which are experimenting with meat grown from modified cells of young steers

Leonardo DiCaprio, actor and ambassador for the fight against climate change, has decided to invest in two companies that are carrying out research on cultured meat, a less polluting and more ethically valid alternative to intensive farming.

The amount that the star has decided to invest has not been disclosed at the moment but the two companies, the Israeli Aleph Farms and the Dutch Mosa Meat, have already shown that they are capable of producing burgers and steaks. Cultivated meat could be a valid alternative to intensive farming which are among the main causes of the release of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

Leonardo DiCaprio, the future is cultured meat

According to the environmental actor “one of the most effective ways to combat the climate crisis is to transform our food system“, Precisely for this reason DiCaprio has therefore decided to invest in these two companies whose purpose is to be able to find a alternative system to intensive farming, atrocious from all points of view, to meet the global demand for beef, “I am very happy to join them as advisor and investor, as they prepare to introduce the cultured meat to consumers“.

These are the words of Didier Toubia, co-founder and CEO of Aleph Farms: “As a committed environmentalist, we welcome Leonardo DiCaprio to our advisory board and our family of top-end investors. Our team is committed to improve the sustainability of our global food systems and we are thrilled to have Leo sharing our vision“.

As absurd as it may seem to us to grow meat in the laboratory, it is actually something that could impact the global health. Also because the global consumption of meat by 2050 is expected to grow between 40 and up to 70% and it is therefore increasingly necessary to find methods that have a lower environmental impact. Cultivated meat would then also be ethically admissible for vegetarians and vegans because it is produced without raging on animals and without using them as objects.

Other points in favor of cultured meat are the possibility of produce food for more people without increasing missions, and therefore without further burdening the environment. According to a study, cultured meat could succeed in reduce air pollution up to 93% exploiting in practice 95% less than soil currently used and also 78% of water in less.

Reducing the areas devoted to breeding and the production of feed for farm animals would also help natural environments to find their balance. The process by which, for example, the Israeli Aleph Farms produces its meat is absolutely sterile which means that the meat does not need to be treated with antibiotics in any way as it is produced directly in a laboratory, in culture chambers that resemble the fermenters with which beer is made.

In the center of the cultured meat there are some cells that are found of course In the muscle tissue animal and that are those responsible for muscle growth: when suitably stimulated these cells are transformed into muscle tissue and therefore into edible meat.

It may not take long before we see cultured meat for sale, the question is: How long will it take before the average consumer is convinced to eat it?