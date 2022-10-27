Leonardo DiCaprio invests in a vegan tennis brand that is making Hollywood fall in love

If you are more passionate about acting than Leonardo Dicaprio, is ecology, caring for the environment and promoting sustainable products for the planet. Like the new British footwear brand Løci.

Known for her minimalist chic vegan sneakers, worn by celebrities such as Jessica Alba, Ben Affleck, Mila Kunis, Eva Longoria, Nikki Reed and Olivia Wilde, among many othersLøci now counts Leonardo DiCaprio as a renowned strategic partner and investor.

According to the One Green Planet portal, this is not the first time that the London label has been associated with Hollywood stars. Recently, Løci turned to stylists Ilaria Urbinati and Laura Sophie Cox to design special collections of her famous sneakers.

“I am proud to be an investor in Løci, a brand dedicated to minimizing its environmental impact and focused on creating cruelty-free and ethical footwear.Leonardo DiCaprio said in a statement.

“This partnership will allow our young and creative label to amplify its mission to a larger global audience, raising awareness and shining a light on causes that matter. All while Løci continues to make waves in the fashion industry,” the company added in the same press release.

The brand, which is only 15 months old and was founded in 2021, is sold online on its website and can also be found at luxury retailers like Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman and Nordstrom, among others.

According to the statement, Løci uses the equivalent of 20 plastic bottles destined for the ocean and landfills, which would otherwise be destined for litter on the coasts of Africa and the Mediterranean, for the upper part of its sneakers..

They also use cork for the insoles, bamboo and recycled nylon for the lining, recycled brass for the eyelets and natural rubber for the soles.

All of their products are unisex and handmade in Portugal. They are produced in monthly cycles to reduce waste and the environmental impact of manufacturing, and all materials are sourced from various parts of Europe.

Prices range between $170 dollars, for the classic cane, and $215 dollars for the retro high cane. 10 percent of profit from each pair purchased is donated to nonprofit organizations dedicated to wildlife conservation, including See Turtles, Mission Blue and Sea Shepherd.

