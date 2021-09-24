Leonardo DiCaprio invests in cultivated and greener meat

At the age of 24, in 1998, Leonardo DiCaprio created the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation to support organizations and initiatives dedicated to the sustainable future of our planet. Today, who is a forty-six year old marvel (in addition to having won the long-awaited Oscar), the actor continues to be a pioneer of sustainability and invests in “cultured” meat.

Aleph Farms and Mosa Meat are the two cultured meat start-ups of which Leo DiCaprio became a consultant and investor, as he made known in a note released on September 22 and reported by Reuters: “Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms offer new ways to meet world demand for beef, while solving some of the most pressing problems of today’s industrial meat production.” The actor explained that, as a partner, he will help the two start-ups to present their products to consumers.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

On the subject of laboratory meat, controversies and perplexities are widespread, since it is strange to think that our diet is upset, however this new way of understanding meat could have a decisive impact for the well-being of the planet. The production process of Aleph Farms begins with a small number of cattle grazing free on a farm, with natural nutrients. From here we proceed with the extraction from the bovine of a sample the size of a peppercorn, from which about 33 thousand cells are selected. From these, through the cultivation in the laboratory, it will be possible to obtain up to 80 thousand hamburgers.

The production of cultivated beef is visibly much less impacting on the well-being of our planet and the numbers also demonstrate this. According to recent research reported by Mosa Meat, cultured meat production will have an impact on the climate of 92% less than that of intensive livestock farmingthe. In addition, 95% less land will be needed, which can be converted into natural habitats or other types of livelihood; a 93% reduction in air pollution; 78% less water used. As Leonardo DiCaprio suggests, it might then be worthwhile to give cultured meat a chance, rethinking our diet from a sustainable perspective.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

THE MOST READ ARTICLES OF ELLE.IT The best photos of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics READ NOW The story of Lady D’s animalier costume READ NOW Loading... Advertisements The best of Copenhagen Fashion Week READ NOW Trendy haircuts for autumn READ NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io