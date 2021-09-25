Leonardo DiCaprio invests in “cultivated” meat: “This is how we fight the climate crisis”. Here’s what it is

Leonardo Dicaprio invests in “cultivated” meat or artificial. The Oscar winner has always made public his concrete commitment to protecting the environment. And the area of ​​nutrition of meat and derivatives is one of the most harmful sectors with devastating effects on the balance of the planet, often hidden under the carpet. They were Aleph Farms And Mosa Meat, two leading companies in the emerging industry of cultured or artificial meat, to announce the investment by DiCaprio. “One of the most effective ways to combat the climate crisis is to transform our food system. Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms Offer New Ways to Meet World Beef Demand, solving some of the most pressing problems of today’s industrial meat production. I am delighted to join them as an advisor and investor as they prepare to introduce cultured beef to consumers, ”commented the Titanic interpreter.

Just to understand what we are talking about, we point out that the two companies in which DiCaprio has invested have demonstrated the ability to produce beef directly from animal cells with the presentation of the first hamburger grown by Mosa Meat in 2013 and the first steak grown by Aleph Farms in 2018. The accounts are quickly made: global meat consumption is expected to grow by 40/70% by the key date of 2050. Thus the cultivated meat would affect the reduction of both toxic emissions due to the proliferation of intensive cattle breeding and the use of antibiotics in feeding them which then falls on the meat consumer; on the other hand, millions of living beings are also allowed not to be born only to survive a few years and then be killed in addition to the renaturalization of the habitats where these animals would live at least partially in freedom. There are several projections and studies on the cultured meat market. One of them would even like this sector to reach by 2030 $ 25 billion in revenues.