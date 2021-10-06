Leonardo DiCaprio invests in cultivated meat: we need to transform our food system – Food

Leonardo Dicaprio invests in cultured meat. Aleph Farms and Mosa Meat, two leading companies in the emerging cultured meat sector, have announced the entry of the environmental activist and Oscar-winning actor into the two companies that have demonstrated the ability to produce beef directly from animal cells, with the presentation of first grown hamburger by Mosa Meat in 2013 and the first steak and ribeye grown by Aleph Farms in 2018 and 2021 respectively.

“One of the most effective ways to fight the climate crisis is transform our food system. Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms offer new ways to meet the world’s demand for beef, solving some of the most pressing problems of today’s industrial meat production. I am very pleased to join them as an advisor and investor as they prepare to introduce cultivated beef to consumers, “commented Leonardo DiCaprio. With global meat consumption projected to grow 40-70% by 2050, meat Cultivated meat offers a solution to significantly reduce the negative impacts of industrial beef production. In addition, cultured meat will allow those who want to continue to eat meat to do so by eliminating the need for any major behavioral changes. Analysts predicted that the market of cultured meat could reach $ 25 billion by 2030, as part of the broader protein transformation. According to an independent study on life cycle analysis, the production of cultured beef should reduce climate impact by 92%, 93% air pollution, use 95% less soil and 78% less water than industrial beef production. Cultivated beef production offers the opportunity to use the saved land for habitat renaturalization, naturally reducing emissions, or to produce more food for people. Additionally, the automated process by which cultured meat is produced, and the sterile environment of its production, will eliminate the use of antibiotics and greatly reduce the risk of pathogens, contaminants and foodborne diseases associated with concentrated farming and intensive.



“Leonardo DiCaprio’s work to bring about positive change is closely aligned with Mosa Meat’s mission. We are thrilled to bring him on board as a consultant and investor and to work together to nurture current and future generations in a sustainable way,” commented Maarten Bosch , CEO of Mosa Meat.

Didier Toubia, co-founder and CEO of Aleph Farms continued: “As a committed environmentalist, we welcome Leonardo DiCaprio to our advisory board and family of investors. Our team is committed to improving the sustainability of our global food systems. and we are thrilled that Leo shares our vision. ”

