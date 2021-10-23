Leonardo DiCaprio invests in in vitro meat. And Findus experiments in the ictica

Listen to the audio version of the article

Meat and fish, in a less distant future than one might imagine, will be able to be produced in vitro, by cultivating cells taken from animals, in such quantities as to replace traditional farms. The outlook is not new and the technology is evolving fast, as are the related investments. Even if the cultured meat (very different from the so-called “vegetable meat”, that is, reconstructed with elements of non-animal origin) it is not on the market practically anywhere in the world, with the exception of some countries such as Singapore. And in any case now – regulatory authorizations and conquest of consumer choices aside – would have prices too high for mass circulation.

However, the prospect of having the opportunity to eat “real meat” without having to slaughter animals and fight polluting emissions from intensive farming is however affecting some investment funds and individual sponsors, such as the Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio, well-known environmentalist, which participated in the last round of financing of two start-ups in the sector such as the Dutch Mosa Meat and the Israeli Aleph Farms, which have collected on the market approx 100 million dollars.

Will test-tube meat replace farms?

“One of the most effective ways to combat the climate crisis is to transform our food system. Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms – commented Leonardo DiCaprio – offer new ways to meet the world demand for beef, solving some of the most pressing problems of today’s industrial meat production. I am delighted to join them as an advisor and investor as they prepare to introduce consumers to cultivated beef. “

According to the promoters of the project, the consumption of meat in the world will continue its growth, making it necessary to resort to alternative forms of supply and the business of cultured meat could reach $ 25 billion by 2030, as part of the broader transformation of proteins.

According to a study “on the analysis of the life cycle – reads a note – the production of cultivated beef should reduce the impact on the climate by 92%, atmospheric pollution by 93%, use 95% less than soil and 78% less water than industrial beef production ».

«Leonardo DiCaprio’s work to bring about positive change – he commented Maarten Bosch, CEO of Mosa Meat– is closely aligned with our mission. We are thrilled to bring him on board as a consultant and investor and to work together to feed current and future generations in a sustainable way ».