Leonardo DiCaprio invests in the cultured meat of Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms

Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio, after investing in the Los Angeles start-up Beyond Meat which promises vegetable burgers as tasty as a real beef burger, is now investing in the “cultured” meat of Aleph Farms and Mosa Meat. An alternative that promises to be much more sustainable than normal farms. Indeed, in view of forecasts of global meat consumption growing by 40-70% by 2050, cultured meat offers a solution to significantly reduce the negative impacts of industrial beef production.

Leonardo Dicaprio, the Oscar-winning actor and environmental activist, has decided to invest in Aleph Farms and Mosa Meat, two leading companies in the emerging cultured meat sector. Both companies demonstrated the ability to produce beef directly from animal cells, with the presentation of the first hamburger grown by Mosa Meat in 2013 and the first steak and ribeye grown by Aleph Farms, respectively in 2018 and 2021. “One of the most effective ways to combat the climate crisis is to transform our food system. Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms offer new ways to meet the global demand for beef, solving some of the most pressing problems of today’s industrial meat production. I am very pleased to join them as a consultant and investor, as they prepare to introduce cultivated beef to consumers “commented Leonardo Dicaprio.

With global meat consumption projected to grow 40-70% by 2050, cultured meat offers a solution to significantly reduce the negative impacts of industrial beef production.to. In addition, cultured meat will allow those who want to continue to eat meat to do so by eliminating the need for any major behavioral changes. Analysts predicted that the cultured meat market could reach $ 25 billion by 2030, as part of the broader protein transformation.

“Leonardo DiCaprio’s work to bring about positive change is closely aligned with Mosa Meat’s mission. We are thrilled – he comments Maarten Bosch, CEO of Mosa Meat – to bring him on board as a consultant and investor and to work together to feed current and future generations in a sustainable way ”. “As a committed environmentalist – he continues Didier Toubia, co-founder and CEO of Aleph Farms – we welcome Leonardo DiCaprio to our advisory board and family of investors. Our team is committed to improving the sustainability of our global food systems and we are thrilled that Leo shares our vision ”.

According to an independent study on life cycle analysis, Cultivated beef production is expected to reduce climate impact by 92%, air pollution by 93%, use 95% less soil and 78% less water compared to industrial beef production. The production of cultivated beef offers the opportunity to use the saved land for the renaturalization of habitats, naturally reducing emissions, or to produce more food for people. Furthermore, the automated process by which cultured meat is produced, and the sterile environment of its production, will eliminate the use of antibiotics and greatly reduce the risk of pathogens, contaminants and foodborne diseases associated with concentrated and intensive farming.

Aleph Farms grows beef steaks from non-genetically modified cells isolated from a live cow, without harming animals and with a significantly reduced impact on the environment. The company was co-founded in 2017 by Didier Toubia, The Kitchen Hub of the Strauss Group, and Professor Shulamit Levenberg of the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology’s Faculty of Biomedical Engineering. Based in Israel, Aleph Farms’ global network of high-level investors includes L. Catterton, DisruptAD (ADQ), BRF, Thai Union and Cargill. Aleph Farms released the world’s first grown steak in December 2018 and the world’s first grown ribeye steak in 2021.

Mosa Meat is a global food technology company that is experimenting with a cleaner and more sustainable way of producing real beef. The founders introduced the world’s first cultivated beef burger in 2013, growing it directly from cow cells. Founded in 2016, Mosa Meat is now increasing beef production, but in an even healthier way for people, animals and the planet. Based in Maastricht, the Netherlands, Mosa Meat is a privately held company backed by Blue Horizon, M Ventures, Bell Food Group, Nutreco, Mitsubishi Corporation and others.

