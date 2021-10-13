News

Leonardo DiCaprio is a BTS fan: Parasite actress Cho Yeo-jeong reveals it

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Leonardo DiCaprio is part of the long list of fans of the South Korean band BTS, as told by Cho Yeo-jeong, star of the award-winning film Parasite.

Cho Yeo-jeong, actress of the film Parasite, has revealed that Leonardo Dicaprio is a fan of the BTS, the South Korean boy band that is depopulating all over the world with hit singles like Dynamite and Permission to dance.

Appearing on an episode of Saturday Night Live Korea, Cho Yeo-jeong recalled speaking with Leonardo DiCaprio during the 92nd Academy Awards in February 2020, the year Parasite took home four Oscars, including those for best film and best director (Bong Joon-ho). Recalling their conversation, the actress said: “Leonardo DiCaprio caught me in a brief moment just before we took the stage to be awarded. He congratulated me on the victory. I took the opportunity to ask him if he knew BTS. He said he loves the song Blood Sweat & TearsCho said DiCaprio then asked for her phone number and called her Youn Yuh-jung, after the actress who this year won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for Minari. Cho said that corrected his mistake and explained the origins of his name.

Loading...
Advertisements

Recall that BTS have climbed the charts around the world and continue to grind success after success. The group recently collaborated with Coldplay on the track My Universe, which debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. The video clip on Youtube has already surpassed 60 million views.

As for Leonardo DiCaprio, we will soon see him in Don’t Look Up, an Adam McKay film in which he will star alongside Jennifer Lawrence. The feature film tells the story of two little-considered astronomers who take part in a gigantic media tour to warn the world of an impending catastrophe. The cast also includes Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill and Mark Rylance. Don’t Look Up is scheduled for release on December 10 in a limited number of US theaters, while it will be available on Netflix worldwide from December 24.


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
679
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
552
News

Cinema, all films out in October
458
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
401
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
352
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
321
News

Shirin Neshat presents her trilogy that tells the dream world of Iranian women
316
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
306
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
279
News

Bitcoin stable, boom for Ethereum and Cardano
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top