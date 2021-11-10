“Leonardo DiCaprio is beautiful”, the gaffe of Diane Keaton on Instagram with the wrong photo

Diane Keaton inserted the wrong photo, and not that of Leonardo DiCaprio, in a video she uploaded to Instagram: the reaction is hilarious.

Diane Keaton just made a hilarious, albeit flattering, gaffe: the actress posted one photo and mistook Reese Witherspoon’s son for one of Hollywood’s most famous heartthrob: Leonardo Dicaprio. The mother stepped in and their fun interaction won the fans over.

It all started when Keaton posted a video that was actually a kind of introduction to famous men on Instagram, adding the following caption: “MALE BEAUTY!!! “A voiceover, Diane’s, provided a commentary for each image.

The Annie and Me star kicked off the dance with a photo of what she thought DiCaprio was: “Speaking of beauty, here is Leonardo DiCaprio“explained the actress showing a black and white image of a young man staring at the camera.”What do I tell you to do. I knew him when he was still a child. “

At this point Reese Witherspoon felt compelled to step in to correct Diane Keaton, writing in the comments section of her post: “Diane, the one in the first picture is my son! “. The two exchanged a few messages with hilarious smilies and Woody Allen’s muse realized that what she thought was a young DiCaprio, now 46, was actually Deacon Phillippe, the 18-year-old son of Witherspoon and her ex-husband. , Ryan Phillippe.