Leonardo DiCaprio is his new friend

There’s a new superpowered couple in Hollywood. No, no heart thing. More than anything else, a question of… hard and relentless struggle. Because two of the most relentless and tireless champions of Earth’s defense have come together for a new adventure against man-made damage to our Planet. The Prince Harry And Leonardo Dicaprio they joined forces to safeguard a piece of Africa.

Prince Harry’s love for Botswana

It all started with the Duke of Sussex. Who, as we now know, has a piece of his heart on the black continent. In this case, his persuasion is trying to stop oil and gas drilling in the Okavango River Basin. We are in Botswana, in southwestern Africa. What he has always called “my second home”. One of the most beautiful areas in the world. Which guards a nature reserve where at least 100,000 indigenous people live.

Leonardo DiCaprio responded to Prince Harry’s appeal

To give a love to the rebellious English prince, Leonardo DiCaprio thought about it. Perhaps the most powerful Hollywood personality in environmental matters. He put his face and his name on it to back up Harry’s request.

And, magically, once King Leo has moved, so much more Hollywood has decided to step in. And here is also the position taken by Oscar winner Forest Whitaker and Djimon Hounsou. joined the Duke of Sussex, 37, and leading environmentalists in calling for an immediate stop to oil and gas drilling in the Okavango River Basin, according to a Re: wild press release.

Drills kill a nature reserve

The Okavango River Basin has a network of river systems spanning Angola, Botswana, and Namibia that supplies water to nearly 1 million people and the region’s wild population. It also includes the Okavango Delta, a Unesco World Heritage Site known for its biodiversity and two vital sites of the Ramsar Wetlands.

Canadian oil and gas company Reconnaissance Energy Africa (ReconAfrica) began drilling the Okavango River basin in late 2020 after obtaining a license for exploratory drilling in an area of ​​35,000 square kilometers. Completely ignoring the protests and concerns of local communities.

Prince Harry’s letter

In an editorial published in the Washington Post and signed by Prince Harry and Namibian environmentalist and poet Reinhold Mangundu, the two warn of the danger of “permanent destruction” caused by drilling. And all this just for profit. “Some things in life are best left undisturbed to carry on what they are: being a benefit of nature. This is one of these cases ».

The post on Instagram by Leonardo DiCaprio

Given the goodness of the cause, Leonardo DiCaprio decided to help her. By posting a video on his Instagram profile and asking fans to add their name to Prince Harry’s open letter. “Re: wild is with the inhabitants of the Okavango River Basin, whose survival depends on the health of that reservoir. Join us by signing the open letter. Together, we can #SaveTheOkavango ».

