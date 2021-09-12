Leonardo DiCaprio “is not much in bed”: the revelation from a flirt from the past

Julianne Hough, niece speaks: “My aunt slept with Leonardo DiCaprio … As far as she starts, she’s not that great in bed”

Among his exes are famous models, such as Bar Refaeli And Gisele Bundchen, but also music stars like Rihanna. Leonardo Dicaprio, in fact, in addition to his film career and his commitment to the environment, he is also famous for his ex-girlfriends.

Among these there would also be Julianne Hough, singer and dancer, also famous for being a former judge of “Dancing with the Stars”, The US edition of“ Dancing with the Stars ”. A flirt never officially confirmed, but revealed on social media by grandson of Hough, the young Star.

The girl, participating in a challenge (a challenge) on TikTok, a social network that is popular among the very young and teenagers, had to tell about one of its own encounter with a celebrity. Thus, Star has decided to tell his followers, from his profile @ starwise00, about when the aunt attended Leonardo Dicaprio, specifying: “My aunt slept with Leonardo DiCaprio … As far as she is concerned, she is not much in bed“.

Leonardo DiCaprio and the escapade at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

Leonardo DiCaprio (46) and Julianne Hough (32) would have been together in 2013. According to some US magazines, the two were spotted at the famous Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, “definitely at ease”. “They were very close. At one point he whispered something in her ear and gave her a quick kiss on the cheek”Revealed a source at the time.

The revelations of the young Star, now, would confirm the flirtation, but they would go even further. What was supposed to be one challenge like so many on TikTok, in fact, it has become viral, with the video of the girl taken by major magazines And sites from gossip.

Leonardo DiCaprio buys Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s mansion

The American actor, Oscar winner, Not seems to be upset give her voices on his private life and about his past and would have just finished a big one deal real estate. In fact, DiCaprio bought the villa of Jesse Tyler Ferguson, star of the “Modern Family” series, and her husband Justin Mikita, for 7.1 million dollars. The Spanish-style villa is located in Los Feliz, California, and DiCaprio would have been literally “thunderstruck”.

