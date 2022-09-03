Leonardo DiCaprio is related to a 22-year-old Ukrainian model

Just a few days after the news of the breakup between Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone, the actor has been related to a 22-year-old Ukrainian model, fueling the theory that he does not go out with anyone over 25 years old.

According to international media reports, the “Titanic” actor and Maria Beregova They had been seen for the first time in July, during a party in St Tropez, when the young woman was photographed getting on the interpreter’s yacht.

It seems that the influencer would have broken up with her husband, Ahmed Masoud Abdelhafid, 30.

The young woman published some photographs on her social networks of the moment on the high seas in one of her most recent comments, the model responds to someone who tells her that she only has two years left until she is too old and she replied: “Technically I have left three”, indicates the magazine Hello.

It was recently revealed that the Hollywood actor and Camila Morrone, who just turned 25, ended after four years of relationship.

According to entertainment, at 47 years of age, the histrion has never dated a woman over 25 years of age, just the age that the Argentine model turned on June 16.

Apparently, the Hollywood actor distanced himself from the model during the summer and now they have gone their separate ways amicably.

Among Di Caprio’s relationships are Gisele Bundchen and Bar Refaeli, as well as with actress Blake Lively, none of them were more than 25 years old when they were together, which opened the media theory.

Actress Blake Lively is also told, today she is happily in a relationship with Ryan Reynolds. In 2011, the actor invited her to have a date at Disneyland, the actress’s favorite place. She was 23 years old, and he was 41. Their brief romance lasted five months.