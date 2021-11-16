Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Timothee Chalamet in the full trailer of Don’t Look Up

Netflix has streamed the full official trailer of Don’t Look Up, the new comedy written and directed by Adam McKay which in one fell swoop brings together A-list stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill And Timothee Chalamet plus many others. The film will be in theaters on December 10th.

Previously we had seen the new image of Don’t Look Up which reunited DiCaprio, Lawrence and Chalamet, now very launched in the Hollywood scene. The film, after being released on December 10th, it will be available on the digital platform from the following 24th December.

Written and directed by McKay, Don’t Look Up sees two Academy Award winners DiCaprio and Lawrence as an astronomy professor and his college student making a sensational yet nightmarish discovery: a meteor the size of Everest is set to hit Earth within six months. Desperate to rally humanity to avoid disaster, the couple embarks on a media tour to warn the world … but hopes of a last ditch effort to stop the meteor in “Deep Impact” or “Armageddon” style. they soon vanish when astronomers realize that no one seems to want to do anything to prevent catastrophe, whether it’s an indifferent US president (Meryl Streep) or hosts of a morning show (Cate Blanchett and Tyler Perry). In short, the world apparently does not want to ‘look up’.

In a previous clip Meryl Streep is the president of the United States of America.

In the cast we also find also Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman and Ariana Grande, the latter in the part of itself. McKay had been absent from directing since 2018, his year Vice – The man in the shadows, with Christian Bale as Dick Cheney.