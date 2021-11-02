Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Timothée Chalamet in the new photo

Don’t Look Up is undoubtedly one of the most ambitious projects of the next Netflix film season: Adam McKay’s film comes to life with a cast of the highest level, as it does not fail to remind us of the latest photo released in these hours, ready to show us some of the names that will be part of the project.

While the last clip of Don’t Look Up showed us Meryl Streep in the role of an unprecedented President of the United States, therefore, the photo published a little while ago by the production allows us to take a new look at the characters played by Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Timothée Chalamet.

Don’t Look Up, we remind you, will tell the story of two brilliant but little known astronomers who realized the presence of an asteroid that threatens to impact the Earth in a few months: our people will try in every way to warn the world of threat looming on our planet, obviously finding many difficulties in trying to spread their message.

The cast of Adam McKay’s film, as we said, is definitely noteworthy: alongside the aforementioned DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep and Chalamet we will find names like those of Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, Chris Evans and Matthew Perry. Meanwhile, in the Don’t Look Up photo released a few days ago, we were able to take a closer look at the character of Timothée Chalamet.