Leonardo DiCaprio jumped into a frozen lake to save his dog on the set of Don’t Look Up

Leonardo DiCaprio has repeatedly shown his love for nature, but the heroic deed performed by the actor on the set of Don’t look up However it goes much further.

During an interview with some members of the cast of the Netflix movie as Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill and Tyler Perry, DiCaprio said he rescued his two husky dogs from a frozen lake in Boston while filming the film. Apparently, the puppies of the actor are pretty wild and even in the course of making Don’t look up they have given a lot of work, especially to their master. “One of his dogs fell into the water and Leonardo jumped into the frozen lake to save him, but as soon as he pushed one out the other jumped in”, explained Lawrence, then pursued by DiCaprio himself. “One started licking the drowning one and we ended up all together in the frozen lake.”

As reported by the star of Hunger Games, once he completed the rescue of his two dogs, the 47-year-old actor ran in the car to take off his clothes so as not to freeze, finding himself in front of Jennifer completely naked (or almost) but enormously satisfied for having done her good deed daily. This for the actor of Titanic it’s not the first bailout since last year Leonardo DiCaprio had rescued a sailor who had fallen from a cruise ship in Caribbean waters who, once put on board the yacht, was seen extending his hand by the Hollywood star, always at the forefront when it comes to helping others.

After this umpteenth daring tale it seems that on the set of the movie Don’t look up (Available on Netflix December 24, 2021) there was a lot of fun, especially when Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet were nearby, whose working partnership created a beautiful bond that seems to have exasperated poor Jennifer: between the constant jokes, the jokes and the perennial chatter between the actor of The Aviator with that of Dunes, the registration it put a strain on his nerves as well as his patience.

