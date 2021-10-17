Leonardo DiCaprio likes to wear headphones during sex

They’ve already dubbed him Instagram’s “Gossip Girl”, and with good reason. We are talking about the account DeuxMoi, which you may not have heard of yet, because in fact it is not that famous yet, but by now you will probably become faithful followers. Yes, because on that page, which is private so you will have to knock before you have the green light to enter, there is all the wildest gossip about celebrities, told by the users themselves, presumed to be “well informed”. And we are not talking about rumors from the first pages of tabloids, such as, for example, the love between RiRi and A $ AP Rocky, but more juicy things, precisely because they are on the edge of the surreal and this time they have to do with Leonardo Dicaprio. And the curiosity around DeuxMoi, as well as having made the page grow until it reaches and surpasses the 500 thousand followers, it is so irrepressible that, just like in the cult series of the zero years, speculations have begun about who is the master of puppets behind the scenes. And recently Hailey Bieber, who literally went into obsession with this account shrouded in mystery, so much so that she dedicated stories upon stories to him, recently said she was quite convinced that she understood who the gossip / a / i / e / e is. is making fun of him, with various allusions, always via social media. That said, let’s get to the gossip that, of all, has us more excited, first because it concerns someone like Leonardo DiCaprio, who says little or nothing about himself, preferring the role by far. as an activist and popularizer on the climate crisis (but not only, long live Leo smepre), but on which, au contraire, we would like to know everything, second because the news concerning him is as absurd as it is … Inviting.

It seems, coming to the point, that our Leo loves having sex wearing AirPods, and in fact his nickname, which on DeuxMoi all the famous have one, is “Headphone Dino Bones” because, in addition to the already mentioned “sexual headphones”, apparently also collects dinosaur bones. But the news, if you can call it that, you will rightly wonder where the heck it comes from. Well, here’s how the account works: Many who claim to be Hollywood attendants, friends of friends, publicists, nannies, flight attendants, drivers, and perhaps even celebrities themselves, disclose their information to DeuxMoi via direct message or email. . To protect their identity (and nondisclosure agreements) they introduce their gossip with the request “Anon please”, before blurting out what they know, and that goes from, say, the last order (let’s imagine delivery, given the times) that Jennifer Lopez made at the famous Carbone restaurant (obviously the spicy rigatoni) at Hadid sisters who seem to be really nice and smart as they seem (along with Steve Carell, Drew Barrymore, Luke Wilson, of whom there is a lot of talk), up to the career of Blake Lively which seems to be a bit stalled. None of this, however, it lives up to Leo and his AirPods, which leave a huge “but why?” unanswered. I mean, we’re used to seeing him talk about global warming, what will he hear in those headphones, the podcast of Sir David Attenborough?

Everything that DeuxMoi publishes is not verified, which, for some, could be a problem, especially in the era of fake news and fact checking. For others, it’s delightful entertainment and a cure for quarantine restlessness. “I don’t care at all if it’s fake – say his followers – It’s so funny that truthfulness is a negligible factor.” A talent booker from New York City admits on Instagram that DeuxMoi is the first thing he checks in the morning and the last thing he checks in the evening. As she explained, obviously without revealing anything about herself other than the already known fact of being a woman, the inventor of DeuxMoi told Elle USa “I never said I was an expert. That’s why I try to remember that the account is like a weird social experiment, to see how an online community comes together. I am happy to provide entertainment as long as I am physically and mentally capable. Because people, whether they love it or hate it, have become addicted to seeing what’s going on, you know? “Yes, now we know, the real Gossip Girl reboot has begun.

