Leonardo DiCaprio marries Prince Harry’s environmental cause

Leonardo Dicaprio

The actor also joined the protest against oil drilling in Africa.

Among the high-profile supporters of Prince Harry, there is also Leonardo DiCaprio.

There are many super popular VIPs who have embraced the environmental cause promoted by the Duke of Sussex, which requires the immediate suspension of oil and gas drilling in the Okavango River Basin, in Africa.

According to a press release from the organization Re: wild, which works to protect and restore wildlife around the world, Canadian oil company Reconnaissance Energy Africa (ReconAfrica) began drilling the Okavango River Basin in late 2020 after obtained a license for exploratory drilling in an area of ​​13,200 miles (21,000 243 kilometers).

The Titanic star, as well as actors Forest Whitaker and Djimon Hounsou, are working with Prince Harry and conservationists to save the river system that supplies water to nearly a million people, as well as the surrounding wildlife, in Angola, Namibia. and Botswana.

The Okavango Delta is also at stake

At stake is also the Okavango Delta, a UNESCO World Heritage Site recognized for its biodiversity, and two wetlands in the locality of Ramsar.

Last week, Prince Harry co-authored an editorial co-authored with Namibian activist, environmentalist and poet Reinhold Mangundu in the Washington Post, in which he denounced drilling practices.

“We believe this would plunder the ecosystem for potential profit. Some things in life are best left undisturbed to serve their purpose as a natural benefit. This is one of them, ”the two activists wrote.

“Drilling is an outdated bet that reaping disastrous consequences for many, and incredible riches for a few powerful. It represents a continuous investment in fossil fuels instead of renewable energies. In a region that is already facing abuse of exploitation, poaching and fires, the risk is even higher. Knowing the above, why would you have to drill for oil in such a place? ‘

Covermedia


