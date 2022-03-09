Leonardo DiCaprio, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher will donate millions of dollars to Ukraine

Great stars of American cinema such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Mila Kunis donated millions of dollars to Ukraine, the country where some of their relatives were born, in order to help in the midst of the crisis.

This is the case for each:

Leonardo Dicaprio

One of the great artists is Leonardo Dicaprio, although he was born in Los Angeles, the United States has Ukrainian blood, as his grandmother Helena was born and raised in Odessa, in southern Ukraine until 1917 when he moved to Germany.

According to the Polish News website, DiCaprio has donated $10 million to Ukraine since the war with Russia began. The figure was revealed by the Visegrad International Fund, which promotes development in Eastern Europe.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kuche

Likewise, the actor couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher pledged to raise more than 30 million in donations to safeguard the lives of Ukrainian refugees.

Kunis, who was born in Chernivtsi, in the south of Ukraine, in 1983 and moved to the United States in 1991, assured the following through a video posted on her Instagram account: “I have always considered myself an American, a proud American. But today, I have never been more proud to be Ukrainian.”

Accompanying the words of his wife, the actor from the 70’s show stated that: “He has never been more proud to be married to a Ukrainian.”

So far, the actors have indicated that they are halfway to their goal, since they have 15 million of the 30 that they are looking to collect.