Leonardo DiCaprio on “Don’t Look Up”: “We improvised”

The actor stars in the new Netflix movie with Jennifer Lawrence.

Leonardo DiCaprio and his co-stars had carte blanche to improvise on the set of “Don’t Look Up”.

In the upcoming film, the actor plays Dr. Randall Mindy, a low-level astronomer, who embarks on a media tour with colleague Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) to warn humanity of the existence of a collision course asteroid. with the Earth.

Reflecting on the shoot, Leonardo revealed that director Adam McCay gave the entire cast the opportunity to experiment with characters and script.

“Adam told us an interesting opportunity to try everything. And so, right from the start, Jen and I really developed our characters in front of the camera. This film is full of various improvisations, ”he said in a press interview for Netflix. “There were so many different actors who came in and got carte blanche to delve into their characters. It was incredible to work together with such extraordinary talents ».

The plot remains locked up, but DiCaprio reveals that there is a scene with Tyler Perry and Cate Blanchett.

“I just remember walking on set and Tyler Perry and Cate Blanchett already seemed to have this fantastic talk show dynamic as if they’d been working together for decades,” continued the Academy Award winner. “They had improvised a lot of their lines together. I don’t know how much they felt beforehand, but I just remember that it was an incredibly realistic dynamic and they were so stuck in their characters that it was really amazing to watch. “

The Don’t Look Up cast also includes Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill and Meryl Streep.

