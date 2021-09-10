Leonardo DiCaprio: “On the set of Romeo + Juliet I asked him if he was gay”, reveals Miriam Margolyes

Miriam Margolyes, while filming Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet, asked questions a Leonardo Dicaprio, one of which concerned her sexuality: the actress believed Leo to be gay. The Harry Potter star, in his new book entitled This Much Is True, told some background related to the world of Hollywood, also mentioning a rather peculiar conversation that took place with the heartthrob of the Titanic.

Miriam also stated that despite her good looks, DiCaprio was “rather smelly“on the set of the film. In the memoir the actress wrote:”Leonardo became an extremely good actor, but in those days he was just a handsome boy who didn’t wash often. It was rather smelly, as are many young men. “

Loading... Advertisements

“Sometimes he wore women’s clothes, so one day I said to him: ‘Leonardo, I think you are gay’. He laughed and replied: ‘No Miriam. I’m not gay, really. ‘ But I was wrong. He did it to get people talked about, just like me when I was a college student at Cambridge and smoked a pipe to get the attention of others“. Concluded the Margolyes.

In recent weeks Miriam has often talked about Romeo + Juliet and the cast of the film, also mentioning Claire Danes’ alleged infatuation with Leonardo DiCaprio on the set of the 1996 film, recalling the incredible indifference that the American actor showed towards feelings of the co-star.