Leonardo DiCaprio opposed Meryl Streep’s nude scene in Don’t Look Up

Meryl Streep is one of the greatest actresses of the American star system, capable of transforming herself and changing her face according to the needs of each director, adapting to the plot of the film and the psychology of the characters. She can easily switch from the hippy and “open minded” woman into Oh mama to the icy and diabolical Miranda Priestly The devil wears Pradaup to his latest role in movie Don’t look upwhere she plays Janie Orlean, opposite Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer LawrenceAriana Grande, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett and many, many others.

You don’t see that many professionals of her caliber, not even in Hollywood, and there’s nothing Meryl wouldn’t do for the love of cinema, including stripping down completely at 72 to accomplish. her first nude scene which, however, we will never see in Don’t look up: to oppose the making of the shoot was DiCaprio, who according to director Adam McKay would have convinced himself that Streep was too iconic a character to be without clothes in front of the camera.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In the film, in fact, there was a scene in which the Oscar-winning actress was seen from behind but which in the end, thanks to the intervention of DiCaprio, she did not have to create by resorting to the use of a stunt double to take her place in the shots. more mischievous. “Leonardo sees Meryl as a queen of cinemaalthough royalty is perhaps not a compliment. You are a special figure in the history of cinema, “explained the director of Don’t look upa film nominated for 6 Golden Globe. “He didn’t like seeing her with the tattoo on her lower back, walking naked even if only for a second. Leonardo came up to me and said something like: “Do you really need to show it?” And I replied with something like “It’s President Orleans, it’s not Meryl Streep.” And so it was that thanks to 47-year-old actor Meryl Streep she didn’t have to undress, wearing clothes for the duration of the film.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Leonardo DiCaprio is the star of Little Women have known each other for many years e in 1996 they worked together on the film Marvin’s roomgiving life to a beautiful and profound relationship that still lasts today and that made the 47-year-old feel deeply uncomfortable at the idea of ​​a diva like her appearing naked inside the film. Meryl has always been a myth for Leonardo and having had the opportunity to work alongside him again after almost 30 years was a beautiful gift for Camila Morrone’s boyfriend who, in the course of a recent interview, wanted to reiterate what was honored to be able to share the set with Streep again.

I had the opportunity to work with the greatest living actress in the world and we all arrived on the set very well prepared in a vain attempt to keep up with her “explained DiCaprio, today more than ever proud to have taken part in the Netflix movies Don’t look upwhose release date is scheduled for December 24th.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io