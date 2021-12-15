Leonardo DiCaprio opposed Meryl Streep’s nude scene

Actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep have known each other for many years, roughly since 1996, when they worked together on the set of the film. Marvin’s room, where a sincere friendship was created that still lasts today. By virtue of their special bond, Leo DiCaprio felt quite uncomfortable when in the last movie together, Don’t Look Up, director Adam McKay proposed to Merly Streep to shoot a nude scene.

This was revealed by the director himself in a recent interview with The Guardian, on the occasion of the imminent release of the film, on December 24th. The storyline follows the struggle of two astronauts to warn humanity of a comet about to destroy the Earth, and features a stellar cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, and many, many others, including Meryl Streep, in fact, in the role of the president of the United States, Janie Orlean.

As McKay explains, the subject predicted that at some point Streep’s character would appear naked from the back, showing everyone a tattoo just above her butt, but Leonardo DiCaprio strongly opposed the idea by asking that at least the actress be replaced by a stand-in: “Leonardo sees Meryl as a queen of cinema, although royalty is perhaps not a compliment. She is a special figure in film history and he didn’t like seeing her with the tattoo on her lower back, walking around naked, even if only for a second. So Leonardo came up to me and said something like, ‘Do you really need to show it?’ And I said something like, ‘It’s President Orleans, it’s not Meryl Streep.’ “

The controversy that has been ignited between the two does not seem to have particularly affected Meryl Streep who, from the height of her 50 years of experience on the set, “did not bat an eye” in McKay’s words. However, the result was: the nude scene was shot by a stunt double of the actress and who knows if, in private, Meryl thanked her friend Leo. He certainly wanted to act with the utmost respect, but a bit of an unsolicited superhero, defending an iconic actress who probably didn’t really need to be saved.

