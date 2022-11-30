Leonardo DiCaprio parties the night away with models at Art Basel

MIAMI—Leonardo DiCaprio kicked off Art Basel Miami by partying the night away surrounded by models at a star-studded party celebrating Stone Island’s 40th anniversary on Tuesday night.

The ‘Revenant’ star arrived just after midnight and lined up at a private table in the party’s VIP area where he was joined by several models and friends.

“He was chatting with beautiful women at his table,” a spy told Page Six, noting that his supposed girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, was nowhere in sight.

We hear the ‘Titanic’ actor arrive in his black baseball cap and face mask, though he’s still “very recognizable.”

“People in the VIP area were hovering and trying to get close to Leo,” an insider said.

We’re told DiCaprio, 48, wore earplugs as he sat and listened to DJ Jamie XX tunes until he came out around 2am.

DiCaprio sat in the VIP section with several models.

Meanwhile, other notables at the Stone Island invitational event included Jared Leto, Floyd Mayweather, Odell Beckham Jr., Kylie Jenner’s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou and Drake’s close pal Zack Bia.

“Jared Leto came to the party in the early evening and was chilling at his VIP table right next to the DJ booth,” a source said. “He was doing his own thing and just enjoying the music and his friends.”

He was disguised in his signature black hat and arrived and left wearing a face mask.

As Page Six exclusively reported, DiCaprio was spotted browsing several works at the Miami Art Basel fair at the Miami Convention Center earlier today.

“You know how some people lower their glasses when inspecting works of art,” a spy told us. “That’s what’s happening with Leo’s mask. He kept slipping when he looked at the work.

The Oscar-winning actress is apparently in the market after breaking up with longtime girlfriend Camila Morrone, although multiple sources have claimed that DiCaprio and Hadid, 27, are romantically linked.

He and Hadid first sparked dating rumors in September after they were seen attending several of the same events.

Sources told Page Six at the time that DiCaprio and Hadid were hanging out but slowing things down; however, later that month they were spotted cozying up at a party in Paris and attending the same Halloween party in October.

DiCaprio attended Miami’s annual Art Basel fair earlier today. Getty Images

Keeping fans on their toes, Hadid was noticeably absent from DiCaprio’s celebrity-filled birthday bash in November.

Meanwhile, Miami was inundated with A-listers on the first day of the annual art fair. We’re told Doja Cat, Selena Gomez and David Beckham were out, while Jon Bon Jovi, Ariana Rockefeller and Jordan Belfort were spotted looking at pieces from Maddox Gallery during the massive Art Basel exhibition Miami.