Leonardo DiCaprio ‘pursued’ Gigi Hadid: What she thinks about dating him

Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, may have a crush on Gigi Hadid, 27, but the model is in no rush to get into a relationship. Although the Oscar winner has “pursued” the beauty, she has “no interest” in hooking up with the stud — or anyone for that matter. Insiders close to Gigi explained that, while flattered by the attention, “dating just isn’t a priority for her right now.”

A source said HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Leo clearly has an interest in Gigi, he’s chasing her, but she’s playing it very cool because dating is just not a priority for her right now, between her daughter and everything she does with her. work, she has her hands full.

Gigi and Leo were linked almost at the time of his separation from Camila Morrone has been made public. Over New York Fashion Week weekend, they were spotted together at a VIP party.

While things are certainly fun, Gigi also slows things down considering Leo’s “reputation” as a playboy. The insider said it was “exciting to receive this kind of attention from one of the biggest movie stars in the world”, the model is also “conscious of his reputation” and has been “warned proceed with caution”.

Although the pair are “nothing more than an enticing friendship” at the moment, according to the first source, another source said they weren’t completely “closed” to the idea. “People keep telling her how taken he is and she’s not completely closed to the idea of ​​dating him, but that’s just not where she is at the moment.” , they added. “She appreciates his friendship and is getting to know him better at the moment. »

As Gigi and Leo’s friendship blossoms, her ex Zayn Malik would always have “the hope of rediscovering” beauty. Our insiders explained, “They are on good terms right now for their daughter [Khai’s] but he made it clear that he would like to have another chance with her.

Given Zayn’s reunion hopes, the budding friendship has been “shattering” for the One Direction singer. “Gigi is doing her best to handle it all, but it’s definitely some drama from Zayn’s side that she has to deal with,” the insider explained.