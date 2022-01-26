Leonardo DiCaprio recommended The Mandalorian to a colleague of his. But the reaction was unexpected

There are many fans of the universe Star Wars and among these there are also some of Hollywood’s most loved actors. The same Leonardo Dicaprio seems to have really enjoyed one of the latest series produced by Disney +, The Mandalorian. The star was so positively impressed that she thought of recommending it to a colleague (as well as her friend) of hers, Jonah Hill. But she didn’t expect such an extreme reaction from him.

The latter told the anecdote to the microphones of W Magazine during a long chat about the new Netflix film he worked on, Don’t Look Up. According to what was declared by the interpreter of Jason Orlean, DiCaprio encouraged him to recover the series during the shooting of the feature film: “Leo made me watch The Mandalorian while we were shooting – he explained to the reporter – Baby Yoda was so cute, but I just didn’t give a shit because I absolutely didn’t know what it was.“.

According to his statements, in short, not only was he not interested in the adventures of Din Djarin – nicknamed Mando – but he is probably not even interested in the franchise, having not grasped the essence of the plot. The actor explained that it is the fantastic nature of the product that leaves him completely indifferent. He also stressed that he gave him a chance only because he sometimes feels excluded from the tour when it comes to what he called “cultural events”.

Who knows how poor Leonardo DiCaprio will have reacted to his friend’s indifference towards one of the most successful sagas of recent times!

Source: W Magazine

Photo: Getty Images (Taylor Hill)

