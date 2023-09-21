Leonardo DiCaprio regrets closing ‘Boogie Nights’

With acclaimed large screen display The Wolf of Wall Street, Evil spirit, titanic, Romeo + Juliet, and much more, Academy Award winner Leonardo DiCaprio is considered one of Hollywood’s brightest stars. However, the actor had earlier expressed regret over not being able to watch the ’90s cult-classic.

talking to gq In 2008, DiCaprio confirmed that he turned down the lead role of Eddie Adams (aka Dirk Diggler) in Paul Thomas Anderson’s film. Boogie Nights, Opted to star in the 1997 disaster epic titanic instead. The role of Eddie eventually went to Mark Wahlberg, marking the beginning of his acting career.

“Boogie Nights It’s a movie I loved and wish I had done,” DiCaprio told the outlet, when asked if he would choose the film now. titanic Later, the actor added: “I’m not saying I would have done that. But career-wise it would have been a different direction. I think they’re both great and I wish I could do them both… The truth is, if I didn’t titanic, I definitely wouldn’t be able to do those kinds of films or have the kind of career I have now. But it would have been interesting to see if I had gone the other way.

During an interview in 2010 showbizspyDiCaprio shares his regret again Boogie Nights, revealing that their decision to shelve the project was partially motivated by their unfamiliarity with director Anderson’s work at the time. Meanwhile, speaking in advance bill simmons podcast, Anderson himself addressed DiCaprio’s rejection of the role, saying: “There was no Leo Vs.” “Mark because Leo decided not to do the film.”

Starring Wahlberg, Julianne Moore, Burt Reynolds, John C. Reilly and Philip Seymour Hoffman, the 1997 comedy-drama is set in 1970s Southern California, and tells the story of a young nightclub worker who meets one of the most popular porn stars. becomes. Of the era.

Upon its release, Boogie Nights was a hit with critics and audiences alike and received three Academy Award nominations at the 1998 ceremony, including Best Original Screenplay, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Supporting Actor.