Leonardo DiCaprio saves his two huskies who ended up in the frozen lake on the set of Don’t Look Up- Corriere.it

from Simona Marchetti

The Hollywood star had to stop shooting the film to retrieve Jack and Jill, the puppies adopted last year with his girlfriend Camila Morrone

He didn’t have to pretend for a movie scene, but he had to throw himself into the frozen waters out of necessity It happened to Leonardo DiCaprio while filming Don’t Look Up in Massachusetts. He had to dive into a frozen lake to save his two husky dogs, Jack and Jill, adopted in 2020 with his girlfriend Camila Morrone; the pair also have another husky named Sally

.

To reveal the episode was the 47-year-old actor during the show Around The Table at Entertainment Weekly in the presence of other protagonists and protagonists of the film. When director Adam McKay asked the cast to share the funniest and funniest moments on set, everyone agreed that DiCaprio should tell the story of the frozen lake. Basically, they both fell into a frozen lake, the actor began. The statement took another guest by surprise, Meryl Streep: I don’t understand what I was doing in a frozen lake, the actress said. To clarify everything was the intervention of Jennifer Lawrence who summarized what happened.

One of the dogs had fallen into the lake and Leonardo dived to save it. As soon as he got it to safety, the other husky dived into the water, Lawrence explained. DiCaprio then explained. At that point the rescued puppy began to lick the drowning altyro and we all found ourselves together in the frozen lake. But after all, living in California, my Los Angeles huskies could not have understood the concept of a frozen lake. Probably the two authentic tornadoes, as director McKay called them, now have an idea of ​​what a frozen lake is. Next time they will stay away from any puddles of water.